Islamia University Security Officer Caught With Explicit Videos of Female Staff and Students

Police officers of Bahawalpur’s Baghdadul Jadid police station have made an arrest involving the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) after allegedly discovering crystal meth (ice) and aphrodisiacs in his possession, along with porn videos of university’s female officials and students on his two mobile phones.

The incident was initiated when a car was signaled to stop at a checkpoint by Baghdadul Jadid police. The driver attempted to flee upon seeing the police, but the officers intercepted the vehicle.

During the search, the officers found 10 grams of crystal meth and aphrodisiacs in the suspect’s possession. The driver identified himself as IUB’s CSO, Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, a resident of Muhammadia Colony, Bahawalpur.

The FIR, filed by SI Muhammad Afzal Nawaz, further alleged that the suspect’s mobile phones contained numerous objectionable videos and pictures of women, including female officials from various departments of IUB and students.

The suspect reportedly confessed to using and selling crystal meth and acknowledged that the objectionable content on his mobile phones was indeed related to the university’s female personnel and students.

Baghdadul Jadid SHO Abid Hamid explained that the police conducted the search based on intelligence-driven information and their active efforts to eradicate drug peddlers from educational institutions.

When news outlets approached for a response, IUB spokesperson Shehzad Khalid did not provide any comments despite several attempts.

It was learned that Syed Ejaz Shah, a retired army major, had been employed by the university several years ago under the former vice-chancellor. The IUB website also identifies him as the CSO of the university.