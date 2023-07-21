Iraq Expels Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Desecration

Following the desecration of the Quran in Sweden, Iraq has taken a significant step by expelling the Swedish ambassador.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, expressed his displeasure, citing Sweden’s repeated allowance of Quran burning, insulting Islamic sanctities, and the desecration of the Iraqi flag.

He pointed out that in the past, the burning of religious symbols and books by far-right and other activists in Sweden has led to protests in various European countries, using free speech protections as a justification.

The United States has also joined in condemning the Quran’s desecration and other religious books.

The Department of State spokesperson, Matthew Miller, referred to such acts as heinous and emphasized the significance of respecting the Holy Quran and religious rites.

Similarly, Pakistan strongly denounced the Islamophobic act of publicly desecrating the Holy Quran in Sweden. The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that allowing deliberate and provocative acts of religious hatred under the guise of freedom of expression and protest cannot be justified.

The spokesperson pointed out that international law explicitly obliges states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination, and violence based on religion or belief.