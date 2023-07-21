Govt Launches Online Passport Renewal Facility

In a significant move aimed at providing convenience to citizens, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has unveiled a new initiative that allows passports to be renewed online, eliminating the need to visit any passport office.
This innovative step is expected to revolutionize the passport renewal process, addressing long-standing grievances of citizens who were previously burdened by extended queues and waiting times.
The hassle-free e-passport facility is now available, so passports can be renewed online from anywhere without visiting the office.https://t.co/vxjeP52Ptj
— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) July 21, 2023
The announcement of this user-friendly e-passport facility was made through a tweet on Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s official social networking account.
“Say goodbye to the hassle! The e-passport facility is now available, enabling online passport renewal from anywhere, without the need to visit an office,” the tweet read.
With the introduction of the e-passport renewal facility, citizens can now bid farewell to the tedious and time-consuming process of physically going to passport offices for renewal.
Before this digital initiative, obtaining a renewed passport was often a daunting task for citizens, who frequently encountered long queues extending outside passport offices, causing unnecessary delays and inconvenience for applicants.