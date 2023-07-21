PTA Rules Out Immediate Launch of New Biometric System For Issuance Of SIM Cards

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has ruled out the immediate start of SIM registration through the iris biometric system.

According to PTA, no such proposal is under consideration, as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has not yet approached the authority in this regard.

PTA officials told ProPakistani that NADRA will have to collect users’ iris data before the start of mobile SIM registration through the Iris biometric system. SIM registration and verification can be done only by matching this data.

Pakistan’s population is around 250 million, NADRA would need millions of machines across the country for the eye biometric authentication system, which would definitely take time.

PTA officials say that the launch of an iris biometric system for mobile SIM registration is dependent on NADRA, PTA has not signed any agreement with NADRA regarding this system yet. PTA in collaboration with NADRA has started issuing SIMs through Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) in December 2022.

An agreement was also signed between NADRA and mobile phone operators for a multi-finger biometric verification system, registration of mobile SIMs has been tightened with the MBVS system. The system has immense potential to prevent the issuance of fake SIMs, deterring fraudsters and fraudsters.

The officials added that registration of mobile SIMs through Iris can further help prevent forgery, PTA has no objection to this biometric system. Discussions will be held between the two institutions for the issuance of SIMs through the new biometric system and mobile phone operators will also be taken into confidence in this regard.

If there is a consensus regarding the launch of this system, an agreement will be signed between PTA, NADRA, and mobile phone operators, it is too early to say anything before this whole process.

NADRA has recently introduced a new biometric authentication system “Iris” through eyes.

According to NADRA, the possibility of error in recognition through the eyes is negligible, the iris, the circle around the pupil of the eye, does not change throughout life. According to NADRA, a scan done at an early age can also be used as permanent identification.