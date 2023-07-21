Rising Star Aman Shah from Lahore’s Bulls FC Chosen for Liverpool Academy

Aman Shah, the young prodigy from Bulls FC in Lahore, has been selected to attend the prestigious Liverpool football academy’s summer camp.

The talent and dedication of Aman to the sport have caught the attention of coaches, paving the way for an opportunity to showcase his skills at Repton School.

Joining more than 160 players hailing from all corners of the globe, Aman Shah embarked on a 14-day camp that promised to be a rigorous test of his abilities.

Displaying the resilience and grit that has defined his young career, the 17-year-old athlete made a lasting impression on the coaches during the intense trials.

The highlight of his phenomenal performance came when he netted a sensational hat trick during the game, leaving the audience and mentors awestruck.

The journey of Aman Shah in the sport of football began in 2016 when he joined Bulls FC, and he has been an integral part of the club’s legacy ever since.

His dedication and leadership qualities have earned him the prestigious position of captain of the U20 team, inspiring his teammates and coaches alike.