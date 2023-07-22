SereneAir Offers Up to 100KG Luggage on Dubai-Lahore and Dubai-Islamabad Routes

SereneAir, a prominent Pakistani airline, has announced a new ‘Baggage Bonanza’ scheme for passengers flying on the Dubai-Lahore and Dubai-Islamabad routes.

The deal, effective from 22 July to 31 July 2023, allows passengers in Economy Class to carry up to 70 kg of luggage, divided over a maximum of three pieces with no single piece exceeding 32 kg.

On the other hand, Serene Plus passengers are allowed baggage weighing up to 100 kg, split across a maximum of four pieces, again with each individual piece not surpassing 32 kg.

The Baggage Bonanza scheme is open for flights from Dubai to Lahore on the 22, 24, 26, 29, and 30 July. For the Dubai-Islamabad route, the scheme is available on the 22, 23, 26, 28, and 31 July.

All flights on these routes will be operated using the Airbus 330-200 To avail of this unique deal and for more detailed information regarding it, passengers can visit SereneAir’s official website, or contact the airline’s UAN at 111-737-363.