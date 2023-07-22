UAE Slams Sweden Over Repeated Desecration of Holy Quran

The UAE’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a formal protest to Sweden’s Chargé d’affaires in the UAE regarding recent acts of disrespect toward the Holy Quran committed by extremists in Sweden.

The UAE expressed its strong disapproval of the Swedish government’s decision to allow these offensive acts to continue, accusing Sweden of neglecting its global obligations and showing little regard for societal norms.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Allows Nationals to Invite Foreign Friends for Umrah on Personal Visit Visa

The Ministry stressed the importance of keeping an eye on hate speech and racist expressions that harm peace and security. It also criticized the misuse of freedom of expression to justify such appalling actions.

In addition, UAE firmly denounced all activities aimed at disrupting peace and violating human values and principles. It reiterated that hate speech and extremism are in direct opposition to international endeavors to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and unity among nations.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of respecting religious symbols and refraining from actions that incite division, especially at a time when global unity is paramount to upholding principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

ALSO READ Dubai Starts Registrations for Future Talents Scholarship Program

It argued that these principles are crucial for maintaining stability and facilitating sustainable development. The Ministry also pointed out that permitting such disrespectful acts contradicts international law that protects religions and religious symbols from attack.

It warned that hate speech and extremism could ignite, intensify, and repeat conflicts worldwide.