Pakistan’s Swimming Champion Sets New Record in Japan

Pakistan’s swimming champion, Aman Siddique, has set a new national record in the 400 meters freestyle event at the World Swimming Championship in Japan.

Aman Siddique, the swimming champion from Pakistan, achieved a remarkable feat at the World Swimming Championship in Japan on July 23, 2023. He has set a new national record in the 400 meters freestyle event with an impressive time of 4:12.29. Before this, Aman already held the national record with a time of 4:15.78.

Despite the new record, he narrowly missed advancing to the next round, finishing 50th out of 55 swimmers in the overall heats.

During the qualifying rounds, Aman Siddique trailed behind the last qualifier by 28 seconds, making it challenging to secure a spot in the finals. The top eight swimmers from each heat secured their places for the final round.

Nonetheless, Aman’s outstanding performance has brought pride to Pakistan and showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage.