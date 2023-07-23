Sprinter Shocked to Learn She Has to Pay Rs. 68,000 Tax on Rs. 55,000 Gifted Spikes

Pakistani sprinter Sahib e Asra has been startled by the tax policy after she was asked to pay 68,000 rupees tax imposed on her spikes received as a gift.

Renowned Pakistani sprinter Sahib e Asra, who recently clinched two gold medals in the 34th National Games, found herself entangled in an unexpected tax dilemma when she received a pair of imported spikes as a generous gift.

ALSO READ Hamza Khan Becomes First Pakistani Since Legendary Jansher Khan to Win World Junior Squash Championship

The spikes, valued at Rs. 55,000, were a much-needed aid to help her resume training after her previous pair had worn out. However, to her surprise, Asra was asked to pay a staggering Rs. 68,000 in taxes on the gifted shoes.

According to the courier company, the tax was imposed by the authorities as a compulsory levy on imported items.

Expressing her astonishment in a heartfelt video message, the South Asian Games bronze medalist pleaded with the government to address this issue.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live

Asra said, “I was really surprised to see the tax amount because even the shoes cost less than this. These spikes are worth Rs. 55,000 and someone gifted me as a help. I don’t have any shoes as my old pair is expired now. I would like to request the government to please sort out this issue.”