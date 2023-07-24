Karachi’s Jinnah Airport is Infested With Rats Amid Sanitation Problems

In a concerning turn of events, Jinnah International Airport’s sanitation has come under scrutiny after multiple reports of rodents and a stray dog being spotted in various areas of the terminal, leaving passengers in distress.

Viral footage has emerged showing a persistent rat effortlessly accessing the elevator and attempting to tamper with electrical wires in the elevator area. The presence of such pests in critical parts of the airport raises significant safety and health concerns for travelers and staff alike.

ALSO READ Police Sleeps as Gangs in Kacha Kidnap People Using Fake Car Ads

Furthermore, a stray dog in the concourse area of Jinnah Terminal Airport added to the chaos, triggering panic among passengers. Witnesses have voiced their worries over the airport administration’s apparent inability to address these issues effectively.

The incidents have shed light on the need for immediate action to improve sanitation measures and pest control at the airport. Passengers’ safety and well-being should remain paramount, prompting airport authorities to resolve the situation.

As travelers continue to rely on the airport for their journeys, authorities must prioritize adequate sanitation protocols and address the root cause of these incidents to ensure a safer and more pleasant experience for all passengers and airport personnel.

Note: The image is for illustration purposes only.