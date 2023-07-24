Lenovo Legion Y9000X Gaming Laptop Launched with Nvidia RTX 4070 and 165Hz Screen

Lenovo’s gaming wing Legion just held its latent launch event in China, showcasing its latest gaming-capable tablet, monitor, and laptop called the Legion Y9000X 2023 which is going for sale in China at the moment.

Here are the details.

The 2023 Lenovo Legion Y9000X comes with a 16-inch PureSight Pro display sporting a resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels (3.2K). It has a refresh rate of 165Hz, full coverage of the P3 color spectrum, and a peak brightness of 430 nits.

Despite being equipped with premium features, this gaming laptop maintains a sleek profile at just 17.6mm thin and a lightweight design, weighing approximately 2.1 kg.

Internally, the Legion Y9000X 2023 boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, combined with either the Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU. This makes it suitable for modern AAA titles too. On the memory and storage front, the laptop comes packed with 32 GB DDR5-5200 RAM and super-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 storage.

The laptop incorporates a new 90mm fan to effectively dissipate heat during rigorous gaming sessions. This aids in sustaining optimal performance and mitigating overheating and throttling issues.

Lenovo has also invested in audio quality for this model. The Legion Y9000X 2023 comes equipped with a Harman-branded speaker system, augmented with SmartAMP technology. This setup guarantees a robust and immersive audio experience, whether you’re engrossed in gaming or enjoying movies.

The laptop comes with a 99.9 kWh battery that supports a fast charging capacity of up to 140W. For connectivity purposes, it includes Wi-Fi 6E support.

There are two models of the Legion Y9000X 2023 available: the base model equipped with RTX 4060, priced at $1,811, and the high-end model featuring RTX 4070, priced at roughly $2,090 in China.