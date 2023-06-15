Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Launched With 2K 240Hz Screen and RTX 4070

Gaming hardware maker Razer has announced its latest laptop for gamers, the Blade 14, which packs the latest and greatest generation of AMD CPUs and an Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU.

As the name says, the Razer Blade 14 has a 14″ display that features 2K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It refreshes at an incredibly fast 240Hz and has support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and a 3ms response time for a frame-perfect gaming experience.

This screen can hit 500 nits of peak brightness and covers 100% of the DCI P3 color space. The laptop weighs about 1.84 kg and is 17.99 mm thick. It will be available in classic matte black and stunning mercury color options. There is also a 1080p webcam tucked in the top bezel.

On the inside, it is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS processor that can hit up to 5.2GHz and features AMD Ryzen AI. This is paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU that can let you run the latest games in high settings at 1440p resolution. It is capable of achieving up to 140 W TGP and has support for DLSS 3 for higher frame rates while gaming.

You can also have up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is upgradable to 64 GB. As for storage, the 1 TB of default SSD storage can be upgraded to 4 TB of super-fast NVMe SSD.

There is a 68.1 Wh battery onboard, which can keep the laptop going through 10 hours of non-gaming use, according to Razer’s claims. It also has quick charge support, letting it power up to 80% in 1 hour.

For connectivity, you get two USB 4 Type-Cs and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, including Thunderbolt docks.

The Razer Blade 14 has a starting price of $2,399.99 and is up for sale in the international market already.