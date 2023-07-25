Breakdown of Money Earned by Major Pakistani Airports in Last Three Years

The Ministry of Aviation has recently provided a comprehensive breakdown of airport revenues to the National Assembly (NA), shedding light on the financial performance of key airports in Pakistan.

According to a written response from the aviation ministry, the figures reveal that Jinnah International Airport in Karachi amassed an impressive income of Rs. 40 billion over the course of the previous three fiscal years.

ALSO READ Investigation Launched After Patient Dies From Anesthesia Overdose in Islamabad

Similarly, Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore secured a significant revenue of Rs. 44 billion, while Islamabad International Airport topped the list with an impressive Rs. 46 billion in earnings.

In the report, the aviation ministry also highlighted the anticipated progress in the aviation landscape, announcing that the New Gwadar International Airport is set to become operational in December 2023.

However, on a somber note, the aviation ministry acknowledged that direct flight operations to Europe and the United Kingdom (UK) are yet to resume.

These operations were suspended in July 2020 due to a ban imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

ALSO READ HEC Doesn’t Recognize Degrees of These 145 Illegal Universities in Pakistan

The ministry did not provide a specific timeline for the resumption but affirmed its commitment to resolving the matter.

Addressing concerns about new airport construction, the ministry clarified that there are currently no plans for a new greenfield airport in Sindh and Balochistan. Instead, the focus remains on optimizing the performance and revenues of existing airports.

To bolster revenues and enhance operational standards, the government has set its sights on outsourcing the management of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports. Despite this, the ownership of the airports’ properties will remain with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).