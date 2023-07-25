HEC Doesn’t Recognize Degrees of These 145 Illegal Universities in Pakistan

In a significant move to safeguard the quality and authenticity of higher education in Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has unveiled a comprehensive list of illegal and fake educational institutions operating within the country.
According to the recently released data by the HEC, a staggering number of 95 educational institutions in Punjab have been flagged as illegal and fake universities and colleges.
Moving on to Sindh, the HEC has declared 34 universities and colleges in the province as illegal and fake.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 educational institutions have also faced the brunt of the HEC’s scrutiny.
Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), three educational institutions have been identified as fake.
Even the federal capital, Islamabad, has not been immune to this educational malpractice. Two colleges in the city, namely Islamabad Law College and Hurnkadah College of Visual Arts and Performing Arts, have been pronounced as illegal and fake.
Here is a region-wise list of all illegal institutions in the country.
Punjab
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
|2
|All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education
|3
|The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices
|4
|American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore
|5
|Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore
|6
|TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore
|7
|Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|8
|AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan
|9
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore
|10
|Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore
|11
|Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan
|12
|Michigan International College, Lahore
|13
|American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab
|14
|American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore
|15
|Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi
|16
|INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore
|17
|Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh
|18
|Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore
|19
|CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.
|20
|University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal
|21
|National College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|22
|Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu
|23
|International College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|24
|Leads Law College, Burewala
|25
|Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
|26
|Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
|27
|Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan
|28
|Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore
|29
|Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala
|30
|Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt
|31
|NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi
|32
|SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|33
|Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|34
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.
|35
|National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore
|36
|Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala
|37
|The National College, Faisalabad
|38
|Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore
|39
|Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi
|40
|Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|41
|Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
|42
|Preston University, Faisalabad campus
|43
|NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad
|44
|Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|45
|Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore
|46
|College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore
|47
|College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore
|48
|Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore
|49
|Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|50
|Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore
|51
|College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore
|52
|Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore
|53
|Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore
|54
|Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|55
|College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|56
|Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|57
|College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha
|58
|College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|59
|University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|60
|Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah
|61
|Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
|62
|Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan
|63
|The National College, Bosan Road, Multan
|64
|National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala
|65
|Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
|66
|Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|67
|DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan
|68
|Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi
|69
|Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt
|70
|University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan
|71
|Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang
|72
|College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat
|73
|Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|74
|Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan
|75
|SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore
|76
|ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|77
|College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
|78
|LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
|78
|College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot
|80
|Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore
|81
|College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
|82
|South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi
|83
|UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh
|84
|College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah
|85
|UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur
|86
|College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan
|87
|Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar
|88
|Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore
|89
|Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer’s Colony Boson Road, Multan
|90
|Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|91
|Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi;
|92
|Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore
|93
|Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh
|94
|Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
|95
|Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
Sindh
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus
|2
|The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
|3
|American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
|4
|American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
|5
|Glamshire University, Karachi
|6
|American University of Hawaii, Karachi
|7
|East-West University, Karachi
|8
|International University of America, Karachi
|9
|Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
|10
|Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
|11
|University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|12
|University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
|13
|University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
|14
|Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
|15
|University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|16
|American School of London, Karachi
|17
|College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
|18
|The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
|19
|Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
|20
|Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
|21
|National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
|22
|SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
|23
|Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
|24
|College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
|25
|College of Education , Karachi
|26
|American University of London Western Graduate College , Karachi
|27
|Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
|28
|College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
|29
|College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi
|30
|College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
|31
|College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
|32
|College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
|33
|Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
|34
|Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan
KPK
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
|2
|Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
|3
|Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
|4
|Square Soft Systems, Kashmiri Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
|5
|College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
|6
|Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
|7
|Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
|8
|Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
|9
|National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
|10
|Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
|11
|Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar
AJK
|Sr. #
|Name of Institution
|1
|All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK except Bhimber
|2
|Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
|3
|Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur
Islamabad
|Sr.#
|Name of Institution
|1
|Islamabad Law College, Islamabad
|2
|Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad