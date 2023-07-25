HEC Doesn’t Recognize Degrees of These 145 Illegal Universities in Pakistan

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 12:54 pm

In a significant move to safeguard the quality and authenticity of higher education in Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has unveiled a comprehensive list of illegal and fake educational institutions operating within the country.

According to the recently released data by the HEC, a staggering number of 95 educational institutions in Punjab have been flagged as illegal and fake universities and colleges.

Moving on to Sindh, the HEC has declared 34 universities and colleges in the province as illegal and fake.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 educational institutions have also faced the brunt of the HEC’s scrutiny.

Meanwhile, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), three educational institutions have been identified as fake.

Even the federal capital, Islamabad, has not been immune to this educational malpractice. Two colleges in the city, namely Islamabad Law College and Hurnkadah College of Visual Arts and Performing Arts, have been pronounced as illegal and fake.

Here is a region-wise list of all illegal institutions in the country.

Punjab

Sr. #   Name of Institution 
1 All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
2 All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education
3 The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices
4 American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore
5 Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore
6 TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore
7 Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
8 AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan
9 National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore
10 Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore
11 Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan
12 Michigan International College, Lahore
13 American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab
14 American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore
15 Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi
16 INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore
17 Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh
18 Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore
19 CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi.
20 University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal
21 National College of Commerce, Mian Channu
22 Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu
23 International College of Commerce, Mian Channu
24 Leads Law College, Burewala
25 Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
26 Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan
27 Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan
28 Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore
29 Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala
30 Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt
31 NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi
32 SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
33 Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
34 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.
35 National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore
36 Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala
37 The National College, Faisalabad
38 Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore
39 Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi
40 Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
41 Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
42 Preston University, Faisalabad campus
43 NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad
44 Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
45 Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore
46 College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore
47 College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore
48 Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore
49 Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
50 Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore
51 College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore
52 Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore
53 Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore
54 Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
55 College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
56 Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
57 College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha
58 College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
59 University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
60 Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah
61 Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
62 Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan
63 The National College, Bosan Road, Multan
64 National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala
65 Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah
66 Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu
67 DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan
68 Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi
69 Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt
70 University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan
71 Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang
72 College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat
73 Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
74 Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan
75 SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore
76 ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
77 College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
78 LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
78 College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot
80 Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore
81 College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
82 South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi
83 UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh
84 College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah
85 UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur
86 College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan
87 Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar
88 Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore
89 Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer’s Colony Boson Road, Multan
90 Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
91 Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi;
92 Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore
93 Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh
94 Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
95 Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot

 

Sindh

Sr. # Name of Institution
1 All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi  except its Karachi campus
2 The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
3 American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
4 American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
5 Glamshire University, Karachi
6 American University of Hawaii, Karachi
7 East-West University, Karachi
8 International University of America, Karachi
9 Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
10 Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
11 University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
12 University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
13 University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
14 Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
15 University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
16 American School of London, Karachi
17 College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
18 The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
19 Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
20 Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
21 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
22 SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
23 Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
24 College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
25 College of Education , Karachi
26 American University of London Western Graduate College , Karachi
27 Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
28 College of Information Technology,   C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
29 College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi
30 College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
31 College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
32 College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
33 Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
34 Allama Muhammad  Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

 

KPK

Sr. # Name of Institution
1  Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
2 Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
3 Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
4 Square Soft Systems, Kashmiri Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
5 College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
6 Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
7 Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
8 Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
9 National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
10 Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
11 Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar

 

AJK

Sr. # Name of Institution
1 All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK  except Bhimber
2 Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
3  Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur

 

Islamabad

Sr.# Name of Institution
1 Islamabad Law College, Islamabad
2 Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad

>