Leaving Children Alone in a Car Can Land You in Jail in UAE

As the summer heat intensifies, a critical reminder for all parents is to avoid leaving children alone in cars.
Neglecting to follow this can have dire consequences due to the rapid escalation of temperatures inside a vehicle. Moreover, it is not just a question of safety, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities can penalize parents with fines up to AED 5,000 and/or potential imprisonment.
Though completely avoidable, this risk requires greater public awareness and responsible parenting. Understanding the potential hazards of this action is essential for the safety and well-being of children.
Parents found guilty of leaving their children unattended in a car during the harsh summer may face severe penalties.
Dubai Police has warned, “Leaving children alone in the car subjects them to an unavoidable and potentially life-threatening risk, with soaring temperatures inside the vehicle that could lead to suffocation.”
According to UAE law, leaving a child unattended in a car can result in imprisonment and/or fines up to AED 5,000. It is a grave violation that is taken seriously by authorities, underscoring the importance of adhering to safety measures during the hot season.