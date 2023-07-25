Sharjah Makes Important Announcement Regarding Job Age Requirements 

Sharjah is ready to start hiring UAE citizens between the ages of 18 and 60. This comes as a correction to a previous misinterpretation of the law, as announced by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan has instructed the Human Resources Department of Sharjah to create job opportunities for all UAE citizens between 18 and 60 years old.

This decision was prompted by the department’s previous misinterpretation of a 2018 law related to the Social Security Fund, which led them to stop hiring people over the age of 30.

Speaking about the confusion, Sheikh Sultan said, “The original 2018 law I passed stated that anyone aged between 18 and 60 should be employed, with no specific job duration mentioned. Unfortunately, this law was misunderstood, leading the Human Resources Department to stop hiring people above the age of 30.”

Sharjah, known for its four-day work week, generous leave policy, and good salaries, is facing a high volume of job applications.

“Our good pay and benefits are attracting a lot of applicants. For instance, a graduate from Sharjah University can expect to earn a monthly salary of around AED 25,000, besides receiving housing allowances and other benefits,” Sheikh Sultan added.

He also noted that recruitment for various positions, including Sharjah Police and Civil Defence and other universities and institutions, is ongoing. The final number of new hires will be revealed by the end of the year.

Sheikh Sultan also spoke about adjustments made to the salary structures in Sharjah. “While new retirees receive a pension of AED 17,500, we have older retirees who only receive AED 12,000. But everyone pays the same for essentials like bread. To level the field, I’ve decided to increase the pensions for the older retirees,” he said.