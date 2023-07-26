BankIslami Appoints Rizwan Ata As President and CEO

By Abdul Rahman | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 10:58 am

The board of directors has given a promotion to a senior member of the bank’s team by appointing Rizwan Ata as the CEO and President of BankIslami for the period of three years, who is presently serving as Group Head, Distribution.

According to the stock filing, Rizwan Ata will assume the charge at his office from September 29, 2023, replacing Syed Amir Ali who is leaving the bank to join Meezan Bank as the deputy CEO. His appointment is subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Rizwan Ata has been elevated as the Deputy CEO and President BankIslami with immediate effect.

Rizwan Ata is a seasoned banker with more than two decades of experience. He previously worked for Bank Afalah (Islamic Banking Division) and Meezan Bank.

Meanwhile, the board also elected Suleman Lalani as the chairman of the bank. He is also the vice president at Jehangir Siddiqi and Co Ltd.

>