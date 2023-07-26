Cotton Crop Faces New Threat from Heavy Rain

Pakistan’s Cotton crop is expected to generate record yields this year, but it’s facing a new threat from heavy rains and prolonged wet spells that can ultimately damage both production and fiber quality.

“We are expecting a rebound in cotton production this year. However, rains in the last ten days and floods have threatened to the extent that we may consider revising the crop size,” an official told a national daily.

He added that the ongoing season has been contrastingly different from last year’s catastrophic drop in national cotton output to 4.95 million bales, a staggering 37-year low. This season, Pakistan expects to produce 12.7 million bales, an almost 160 percent increase over the previous year.

Punjab’s production is projected at 8.3 million bales, 168 percent up from 3.1 million bales last year while Sindh may harvest close to 4 million bales. Favorable weather during May-July has been critical in lowering the infestation of pests and stronger growth, raising the hopes of everyone.

However, the recent heavy rains and floods have become a cause for concern, with officials admitting that the crop size may need to be revised after the Met Office predicted more rainfall on the cotton belt, raising worries for farmers and the industry as a whole.

Unprecedented rains lashed south Punjab and the cotton belt of Sindh in the last 24 hours. DG Khan received 60mm, Multan 57mm, and Bahawalpur 19mm of rain. Similar spells occurred a few days ago in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagr districts.

Sindh faced heavy rainfall, with Sukkur receiving 90 mm, followed by Hyderabad with 87 mm, Tando Jam with 82 mm, Khairpur with 63 mm, Rohri with 53 mm, Larkana with 51 mm, Diplo with 45 mm, and Jacobabad with 40 mm.

The Met Office issued a fresh advisory, warning of more rains in the cotton belt, which typically experiences dry weather during this time. Monsoon rains are expected to continue in upper Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan throughout the week.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are continuously affecting the country, and a fresh westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts of the country from 26th July, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

Rain and thunderstorms, with a few heavy falls, are predicted in various areas on July 25 and 26. Areas likely to be affected include Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah.

During this period, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi will also experience rainfall, with occasional gaps.

Despite the potential for a rebound in cotton production, challenges such as weather uncertainties, payment delays, and resistance to digital payments still linger in the industry. A collective effort and the establishment of a trade body may be the key to addressing these issues and securing the future of Pakistan’s cotton sector.