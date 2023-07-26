Scientists Aiming to Host Football Match on the Moon by 2035

Scientists from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) have outlined a futuristic plan for football to be played on the lunar surface as early as 2035.

While the vision may differ significantly from the familiar Earthbound matches, it promises to bring the most popular sport in the world to an entirely new planetary body.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squad for Asian Games Announced

According to the plan reported in the media, the proposal envisions five-a-side matches with four 10-minute quarters and 20-minute breaks for rest during the match.

Players would wear specially designed Apollo-esque spacesuits with cooling features. Hologram referees would officiate in the match, using virtual flags for fouls.

Renowned futurist, Brian David Johnson, while speaking on the futuristic plan, emphasizes the importance of such plans for advancing space exploration.

ALSO READ Video of Hasan Ali’s Antics in Rain Goes Viral During 2nd Sri Lanka Test

Brian David Johnson further added that safety is prioritized, with matches shortened to account for the lunar environment, and suits equipped with necessary tools.

The lunar pitch would be eight times smaller compared to the original pitch on Earth, with nets and a roof to prevent the ball from floating away.

The proposal aims to balance innovation and realism, with the 2035 target date fueling excitement among space agencies, engineers, and football enthusiasts worldwide.