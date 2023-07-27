Football Ground in Landhi Turns into Wedding Hall Amidst Appalling Neglect

The Muhammadan Football Ground, an iconic venue in Landhi, the eastern part of Karachi, has suffered a tragic fate due to years of neglect and mismanagement.

The historic stadium, which once echoed with the cheers of enthusiastic football fans, now stands as a sorrowful testament to the indifference of authorities.

Due to infrastructure deterioration and encroachment by a service road, the downfall of the historic venue led to its transformation into an unlikely wedding hall.

As a consequence of this neglect, the local economy has been hit hard, causing the closure of thriving shops of the once vibrant sports culture of the area.

Generations of Landhi residents grew up with the Muhammadan Football Ground at the heart of their community, but it has now crumbled due to neglect from the authorities.

In separate news, the Minister for Sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, inaugurated the much-awaited first synthetic turf at Qayum Papa Football Stadium.

The iconic stadium in Quetta now stands as a testament to progress and innovation, becoming the first-ever synthetic turf football ground in the province.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara wrote on his Twitter account, “First-ever synthetic turf football ground in Balochistan. Alhamdulillah, we have been successful in what we had pledged.”