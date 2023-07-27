NADRA Official Rapes Teenage Girl Who Came to Apply for CNIC

In a disturbing incident at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Narowal, a NADRA employee allegedly raped a young girl who had come to the centre to obtain her computerized national identity card.

The complainant reported the incident to the police, stating that she had accompanied her 18-year-old daughter to the Narowal NADRA office for the CNIC application.

According to the complainant, two NADRA employees made her daughter sit next to them and asked her to return home to collect some necessary documents.

Tragically, the unsuspecting girl was allegedly lured and taken to a nearby house, where one of the employees reportedly committed the heinous act of rape.

Responding promptly to the distressing complaint, DPO Rana Tahir Rehman Khan ordered the registration of a case against the accused suspects. As a result, the Narowal City police have initiated a rigorous search operation to apprehend the alleged perpetrators.

Inspector Khalid Khan, the SHO of Narowal City, confirmed that the police are actively conducting raids to locate and apprehend both employees.

In the wake of this horrific incident, Inspector Farah, the Women Police Investigation Officer, confirmed that the initial medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual abuse. The authorities have taken samples for further medical and DNA testing to aid in the investigation.

Meanwhile, DPO Rana Tahir informed the public that the suspects had obtained protective bail from a local court, valid until the following Monday. Despite this, the law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for the victim and her family.

Via: Dawn