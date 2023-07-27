Pakistan Secures Top Spot in ICC World Test Championship After Dominant Performance Against Sri Lanka

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Pakistan has soared to the summit of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings following their emphatic win in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green exhibited exceptional form throughout the series, ultimately claiming a 2-0 victory after a commanding 4-wicket win in the first Test.

The second Test witnessed a remarkable performance from the Pakistani side, as they secured a resounding victory by an innings and an astounding 222 runs.

The opening batter Abdullah Shafique took the limelight with a masterful double-century, while Nauman Ali displayed his bowling brilliance, dismantling the Sri Lankan batting unit with a sensational 7-wicket haul.

With an impeccable record of two wins in two matches, Pakistan has firmly established itself as a formidable force in the World Test Championship.

Following Pakistan’s lead are India in second place, securing a win and a draw in their encounter against West Indies. Australia closely trails in the third spot, holding a 2-1 series lead in the fiercely contested Ashes.

Here is the updated WTC points table: