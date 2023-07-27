Residential Plots for Sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad

Discover the perfect residential plot for sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad, an esteemed housing society renowned for its serene environment and exceptional amenities. Situated in a prime location, Gulberg Greens offers a range of residential plots to suit every need and aspiration. Whether you’re looking to build your dream home or make a smart investment, Gulberg Greens provides an ideal opportunity to own a piece of this prestigious community.

Explore the residential plots available and embrace a lifestyle of tranquility and convenience in Gulberg Greens Islamabad.

Developers: IBECHS Phase III

Gulberg Greens Islamabad is a brainchild of the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme (IBECHS). Launched in 2005, this well-executed project focuses on providing maximum security and top-notch facilities to its residents. Also known as IBECHS Phase III, Gulberg Greens stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence.

Gulberg Greens Location: Prime and Well-Connected

The location of Gulberg Greens Islamabad is truly advantageous. Situated on the main Islamabad Expressway, it enjoys easy connectivity to both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. No other housing society can claim such a prime location, making Gulberg Greens a highly sought-after choice for homebuyers.

Gulberg Greens Total Area: Vast and Diverse

Gulberg Greens Residencia covers a sprawling 15,000 Kanals of land and offers over 10,000 residential plots. On the other hand, Gulberg Greens Farmhouse spans across 3,862 Kanals of land with 409 residential plots. This diversity in plot sizes ensures that there is something for everyone, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Access Points: Convenient Connectivity

Gulberg Greens Islamabad provides excellent access points to key areas. It is conveniently located approximately 12 kilometers or a 10-minute drive away from Zero Point, 14 minutes from Abpara Market, 8 kilometers from Civil Lines, and 15 minutes from T Chowk Rawat. In addition, it can be easily reached from Chak Shahzad and Naval Anchorage through an underpass, further enhancing its accessibility.

Gulberg Greens NOC and Permissions: Approved and Verified

To ensure its legality and credibility, Gulberg Greens Islamabad obtained its layout plan approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 2011. The official No Objection Certificate (NOC) was granted by the CDA in 2012, solidifying its status as a trustworthy and authorized housing society.

Gulberg Greens Features: Unmatched Facilities

Gulberg Greens Islamabad offers a plethora of remarkable features, setting it apart from other housing societies. With only a 10-minute signal-free drive from Zero Point, residents enjoy a seamless commute. The main boulevard stretches an impressive 220 feet wide, while internal roads range from 50 feet to 160 feet in width. The society boasts a dedicated underpass providing convenient access to the Islamabad Expressway. It is a gated community ensuring privacy and security. Moreover, underground electricity, gas, and water supply systems add to the overall convenience and aesthetic appeal of the society.

Development and Project Details

Gulberg Greens Islamabad is progressing at an impressive pace. Recognized for its rapid development, it was honored with the Best Development of the Year award by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 80% of Gulberg Greens is already completed, while Gulberg Residencia stands at 60 to 70% completion. Many residents are already enjoying the beauty and comfort of their Gulberg Homes Islamabad.

Price Trends of Residential Plots for Sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad

The following is a table of price trends of residential plots for sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad:

Property Size Price (PKR) 4 Kanal Plot 100′ x 216′ 10.5 Crore 5 Kanal Plot 110′ x 245′ 12 Crore 10 Kanal Plot 200′ x 270′ 25 Crore 8 Marla Plot 120′ x 60′ 3.5 Crore 5 Marla Plot 80′ x 50′ 2.2 Crore

The prices of residential plots for sale in Gulberg Greens Islamabad have been steadily increasing in recent months. The 4 Kanal Plot, for example, was listed for 10.5 Crore in March 2023, but the same plot is now listed for 11.5 Crore. This represents an increase of 10% in just 4 months.

The trend of increasing prices is likely to continue in the near future, as Gulberg Greens is a popular residential area with excellent amenities and infrastructure. If you are considering investing in a residential plot in Gulberg Greens, now is a good time to do so.

Conclusion

Gulberg Greens Islamabad offers a picturesque and convenient living experience. Developed by IBECHS, this housing society provides a green and serene environment, top-notch facilities, and exceptional security standards. With its prime location and diverse range of plots, it caters to the preferences and needs of a wide range of homebuyers. Whether you’re looking for a residential plot or a farmhouse, Gulberg Greens has it all. Experience the charm and convenience of Gulberg Greens Islamabad and make it your dream home.

FAQs

Can foreigners buy houses in Gulberg Greens?

Yes, foreigners are eligible to buy houses in Gulberg Greens. However, they must fulfill certain legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.

Are there any payment plans available for buying a house in Gulberg Greens?

Yes, Gulberg Greens offers flexible payment plans for buying a house. You can contact the housing society or authorized real estate agents to inquire about the available payment options.

Is Gulberg Greens a gated community?

Yes, Gulberg Greens is a gated community with controlled entrances and 24/7 security measures to ensure the safety and privacy of its residents.

Are there any recreational facilities for children in Gulberg Greens?

Yes, Gulberg Greens provides various recreational facilities for children, including parks, playgrounds, and sports areas. Children can engage in outdoor activities and enjoy a vibrant and active lifestyle within the society.

How can I schedule a visit to Gulberg Greens for house viewing?

To schedule a visit to Gulberg Greens and explore the available houses for sale, you can contact the housing society or reputable real estate agents operating in the area. They will assist you in arranging a visit and provide you with all the necessary information regarding house viewing.