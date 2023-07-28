AirSial Announces More Cabin Crew Jobs

AirSial, the rapidly growing Pakistani airline, has recently made a job announcement for the positions of Lead Cabin Crew and experienced Cabin Crew for their A320/A330 fleet.

The job openings are available at both Lahore and Islamabad base stations, offering candidates from Pakistan a chance to be part of the airline that has been gaining popularity for its excellent services and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Aspiring applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as the last date for submitting applications is 3rd August 2023. Interested candidates can apply through AirSial’s official careers page at http://airsial.com/careers.

AirSial has outlined specific criteria for potential candidates to meet for these positions. Applicants should have completed their A-Levels or Intermediate education and must be within the age range of up to 28 years. Additionally, candidates are expected to have a minimum height of 5’3″ to meet the airline’s cabin crew standards.

A valid LCC/CC Endorsed License for Airbus A320/A330 is mandatory for both Lead Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew roles. Individuals with active experience as LCC/CC will be given preference, making it an excellent opportunity for seasoned aviation professionals to further their careers.

Apart from the necessary qualifications, AirSial is looking for candidates with a diverse skillset. Strong communication skills in both English and Urdu are essential, as cabin crew members play a vital role in ensuring passengers’ safety and comfort during flights. The ability to handle stress effectively and manage time efficiently are crucial attributes for maintaining a smooth and enjoyable flying experience for passengers.

As an airline dedicated to continuous growth and excellence, AirSial aims to attract top talent that aligns with its core values of safety, customer satisfaction, and teamwork. By offering exciting job opportunities and a nurturing work environment, AirSial remains committed to delivering exceptional services and enriching the aviation industry in Pakistan.

For those seeking a thrilling career in aviation and a chance to be part of a progressive and customer-centric airline, the Lead Cabin Crew and Experienced Cabin Crew positions at AirSial present a chance to soar to new heights in their professional journey.