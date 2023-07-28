Govt Likely to Announce 2 More Holidays in Islamabad

Islamabad is reportedly gearing up to welcome esteemed foreign delegates with a high-level visit on July 31st and August 1st, 2023. To ensure a seamless and successful event, authorities are considering declaring these two days as local holidays.

This decision aims to ensure a smooth visit of the dignitaries with foolproof security.

As the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad is no stranger to hosting dignitaries and foreign officials. This upcoming visit, however, promises to be particularly significant, with a delegation of high-profile foreign guests expected to arrive.

ALSO READ Mobile Services to Remain Suspended in Parts of Islamabad

Earlier, the federal government had announced two public holidays on 28 and 29 July on account of Ashura. As per a letter making rounds in different WhatsApp groups, the ICT Chief Commissioner’s Office has requested the Interior Ministry to declare Monday and Tuesday as local holidays in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Interior Ministry hasn’t issued a notification for holidays in Islamabad yet.