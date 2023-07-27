Mobile Services to Remain Suspended in Parts of Islamabad

Mobile services will remain suspended in parts of Islamabad during the processions of 9th and 11th Muharram ul Haram.

The shutdown of mobile services will only be applicable to certain areas in specific hours and there will be no across the city outage of mobile networks.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior has written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in this regard. According to the letter, the Interior Minister has given his approval for the closure of mobile phone services in the selected areas of the city.

The letter by the Interior Ministry cites the letter written by the Office of the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, written a day earlier asking for the closure of services.

The mobile services will remain suspended in the following areas: