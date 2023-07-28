Manchester Originals Bolster Bowling Attack by Signing Zaman Khan for The Hundred

Zaman Khan, the talented Pakistani pacer, has inked a deal to represent the Manchester Originals in The Hundred tournament. The news comes as a pleasant one for fans, who eagerly await Khan’s arrival to bolster the team’s bowling attack. The rising star will step into the shoes of Ireland’s Josh Little and don the Manchester Originals jersey from 16th August onwards.

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) innovative 100-ball cricket competition, has already captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide with its fast-paced format and star-studded line-ups. Zaman Khan’s inclusion is expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the Manchester Originals squad, which has been showing glimpses of promise in the tournament so far.

Zaman Khan has signed for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred tournament. He will replace Josh Little from 16th August onwards #Cricket #TheHundred — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 28, 2023

ALSO READ Babar and Kohli Boast Shockingly Similar Stats After 253 Matches

Zaman Khan, known for his different bowling action, has been making waves in the domestic and T20 cricket circuits. His performances caught the attention of the Manchester Originals management, who moved swiftly to secure his services for the latter part of the tournament. The pacer represented also Derbyshire in England’s Vitality Blast where he ended up among the top wicket-takers with 25 scalps in 14 games at an average of 16.55.

Zaman rose to prominence with his impressive death bowling for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, having won back-to-back trophies with the franchise, and he hasn’t looked back since. He has already represented Pakistan and he’s only getting better.

Zaman Khan’s entry into The Hundred will see him don the colors of the Manchester Originals, joining forces with international stars such as Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt as well as Pakistani legspinner Usama Mir.

The Hundred, which features eight city-based franchises competing in men’s and women’s competitions, has been a roaring success since its inception, drawing cricket fans of all ages and backgrounds.