Pakistan Demands UN to Hold Israel Accountable for Crimes Against Palestinians

Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council to take strong action and uphold its resolutions regarding the Middle East conflict, particularly in ensuring the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.

Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking before the UN Security Council, strongly condemned recent large-scale Israeli military operations in the Palestinian West Bank and emphasized the need for accountability for grave human rights violations and crimes in occupied Palestine.

ALSO READ What is Nakba and Why Does it Matter to Palestinians?

Highlighting the unfortunate loss of innocent lives in the region, the Pakistani envoy urged the UNSC to fulfill its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security in occupied Palestine. The ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements and the displacement of Palestinians from their properties were cited as illegal actions and violations of international law, hindering the path to a peaceful resolution.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, reported on the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, with casualties on both sides. The situation underscores the urgency of addressing the conflict and finding a just and lasting solution.

Amidst these troubling events, Pakistan has called for the exercise of the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people, stressing the need for universal application of the rule of law without exceptions.

As the world grapples with the complexities of the Middle East conflict, the continuous oppression of innocent Palestinians serves as a stark reminder of the importance of holding parties accountable for their actions and working towards a peaceful and equitable resolution for all involved. With a plea for justice and fairness, Pakistan’s call to action resonates with global efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.