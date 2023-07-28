Pakistan’s No.1 Squash Player Hasn’t Been Paid Salary for Past 5 Months

Pakistan’s renowned squash player, Asim Khan, expressed his frustration over not receiving his salary for the past five months, a recurring issue that has persisted for several years. The athlete, who proudly represents Pakistan on the international stage, questioned how the country’s name could be elevated when its own sports stars are not being rightfully compensated.

Asim Khan, who is employed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), highlighted the importance of fair remuneration and urged for the timely payment of salaries before demanding medals and glory for the nation.

It's been 5 months already and I didn't get my salary this is happening for a few years. How are we supposed to Roshan Pakistan’s name if we don't get what we deserve, at least pay our salary and then demand medals? @SNGPLofficial — Muhammad Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) July 28, 2023

Asim Khan’s tweet shed light on an issue that extends beyond his personal circumstances and reflects a broader concern within the sporting community of Pakistan. The failure to receive timely salaries not only affects the financial well-being of athletes but also impacts their motivation and ability to focus on excelling in their respective sports.

As a leading squash player, Asim Khan has represented Pakistan with pride and has brought laurels to the country through his exceptional talent and hard work. He is Pakistan’s top-rated squash player, however, the lack of proper payment and recognition from the relevant authorities has left him and disheartened.

Asim is currently ranked 66th in the world, while the next Pakistani on the list is Noor Zaman, who is at the 94th spot.

The role of athletes in elevating Pakistan’s name on the global stage cannot be overstated. Their dedication, commitment, and passion for their respective sports are a source of inspiration for the nation. Yet, despite their efforts to bring glory to the country, the persistent issue of unpaid salaries raises questions about the value placed on their contributions.

It is essential for the concerned authorities to take immediate action and ensure that athletes’ salaries are paid promptly and consistently. This step not only acknowledges their hard work but also provides the much-needed support to help them continue their journey of excellence in the world of sports.

Asim Khan’s tweet has brought to the forefront the pressing issue of unpaid salaries faced by athletes in Pakistan. To truly elevate Pakistan’s name and achieve sporting excellence, it is imperative that the concerns raised by athletes are taken seriously, and steps are taken to ensure fair treatment and timely payment.

By supporting and empowering its sports stars, Pakistan can strengthen its position in the global sporting arena and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.