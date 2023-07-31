PTA Receives Over 14,000 Complaints Against Telcos in June

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 14,024 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in June 2023, out of which, 13,844 (98.72 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs),

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during June.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by June stood at 13,359, out of which, 13,324 (99.74 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,925 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,923 (99.97 percent) were resolved.

Further, 2,496 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,495 (99.96 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3510 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 3500 (99.72 percent) were addressed.

A total of 1421 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1401 (98.59 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 133 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 106 were addressed during June, for a resolution rate of 79.7 percent. Furthermore, 512 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 400 (78.13 percent) were addressed.