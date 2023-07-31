IT Minister Inaugurates Digital IT Lab in Karachi

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque along with Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convenor MQM Pakistan inaugurated the Digital IT lab in Rashid Minhas Govt School for Boys and Girls in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Monday.

In his address, the IT minister said that this is the first time a Digital IT lab is formed at a government school in Pakistan. He said that we aim to make underprivileged children equally efficient and productive for the country, besides empowering them to live a quality life in collaboration with Ignite.

“The event marked the official launch of the Digital IT lab, a program aimed at providing free IT education training in the form of content writing, freelancing, and 15 other courses free of cost. The lab is equipped with all the modern gadgets and facilities required for market-driven courses. This would prove a great help in grooming the underprivileged children of this school consisting of 300 plus students” he added.

The minister said that the lab will provide free of cost training with the help of top trainers assisting these 300 students to acquire skills in information technology helping them earn a living for themselves and their families in this area.

He reiterated that IT skills would enable the younger generation to pursue their careers and create their business opportunities, hence contributing towards increasing the GDP of the country. He mentioned that his vision has always been of long-term growth which is why a target was set to provide connectivity to rural and urban areas of Pakistan.