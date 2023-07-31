Khomp and Cloud-Tribe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Improve Call Centre Services in Asia

Khomp, known for its cutting-edge Answering Machine Detection (AMD) solution, has partnered with Cloud-Tribe, the top public cloud service provider in Pakistan.

This partnership represents a key turning point in Cloud-Tribe’s expansion of its Call Centre as a Service offering, which offers complete solutions to outbound call centres focusing on the International and local markets.

With three “Rated-3” certified Data Centres strategically placed in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, Cloud-Tribe has made a name for itself as a major participant in the public cloud space. Cloud-Tribe has been in the forefront of revolutionising the cloud service landscape in Pakistan with its unwavering dedication to excellence and track record of achievement.

As evidence of its unrelenting commitment to innovation, Cloud-Tribe recently unveiled its ground-breaking solution, Call Centre as a Service, which equips call centres with the infrastructure and tools required to provide agents with premium call quality.

Cloud-Tribe has decided to work with Khomp, a known expert in the sector, in recognition of the importance of call classification and especially answering machine identification in the call centre ecosystem.

Manager One takes care of the routing, management, monitoring and is intelligent solution for your telephony system.

The AI-based Answering Machine Detection (AMD) solution which is part of Manager One , offers contact centres using Cloud-Tribe’s services a wide range of advantages. The AMD solution accurately recognises answering machines by utilising state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms, enabling call centres to optimise their outbound campaigns and improve operational efficiency. Customers can anticipate the following thanks to Cloud-Tribe’s smooth integration of Khomp’s cutting-edge technology:

Improved Agent Productivity: The AMD AI-based solution accurately recognises answering machines, allowing call centre operators to concentrate their time and effort on live calls, leading to enhanced productivity and better results.

Increased Campaign efficacy: Clients of Cloud-Tribe may optimise their outbound campaigns, reaching more live prospects and maximising campaign efficacy, by avoiding pointless exchanges with answering machines.

Improved Customer Experience: Customers have a seamless and personalised engagement with call centre workers with fewer instances of reaching an answering machine, increasing satisfaction and loyalty.

Syed Zain Ul Abideen, CTO at Cloud-Tribe stated, “We are delighted to embark into this strategic cooperation with Khomp. Our goal of offering the best call centre solutions is nicely complemented by Khomp’s expertise in answering machine detection. Our clients can anticipate unmatched call quality and improved campaign performance thanks to their cutting-edge AI-based technology incorporated into our Call Centre as a Service offering. Using the service call centres will be able to reduce their voip service provider expense.

This collaboration between Cloud-Tribe and Khomp goes far beyond Pakistan’s borders. All of Asia is covered by the agreement that Cloud-Tribe and Khomp have signed, enabling companies there to take advantage of this ground-breaking partnership for their call centre requirements.

Syed Zain continued, “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities that lay ahead. “Cloud-Tribe and Khomp are teaming up to give exceptional value to our customers and are ready to change the future of call centre services in Asia. We anticipate more creative projects and partnerships with Khomp.