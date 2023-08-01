Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Admission Deadline for Various Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced important dates for the admission process in various merit-based (face-to-face) programs for the first phase of the autumn 2023 semester.

The university has set August 15 as the deadline for new students to apply online for BS, MBA, M.Sc (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD programs. Prospective students seeking admission to these programs are urged to complete their applications before this date.

For continuing students in these programs, the deadline for enrollment in the next semester is August 22. It is essential for current students to ensure timely enrollment to secure their academic progress.

As part of the admission process for MPhil, MS, and PhD programs, the university will conduct entrance tests and interviews from August 17 to 23. These assessments are crucial for selecting qualified candidates for these specialized programs.

The university aims to finalize the merit lists of successful candidates within two weeks after the completion of the interviews. These lists will be made available on the university’s official website, allowing applicants to check their admission status.

For other programs such as Matric, Intermediate, and certificate courses, the admission process will continue until September 5, 2023. Students interested in these programs have the opportunity to apply until this date and secure their places in their desired courses.

AIOU encourages all prospective students to adhere to the deadlines and complete the necessary application procedures promptly. The university remains committed to providing quality education and fostering academic excellence in various disciplines.