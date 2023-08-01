Google Assistant is Getting Major Upgrades with ChatGPT like AI

According to a report from Axios, Google has plans to enhance Assistant with features powered by generative AI.

An email obtained by the outlet reveals that Google is exploring a more advanced version of Assistant, fueled by the latest large language models (LLM) similar to those utilized in ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. The development has already begun, with a focus on mobile devices.

In conjunction with this update, Google is streamlining the Assistant team. The company stated in the email that it is “eliminating a small number of roles,” impacting a yet unspecified number of employees. Axios reported that “dozens” of workers have been laid off.

In an email, Peeyush Ranjan, the vice president of Google Assistant, and Duke Dukellis, the company’s product director, express their strong commitment to Assistant and their optimistic outlook for its promising future.

Although Google doesn’t provide specific details about the upcoming features, the possibilities are substantial. One potential advancement is integrating Assistant with the technology behind its AI chatbot, Bard, which could enable the Assistant to answer questions by utilizing information gathered from various sources across the web. This enhancement holds great potential for expanding the Assistant’s capabilities.

The timeline for Google’s integration of this technology into its smart home products remains uncertain. Many people express concerns about the potential privacy implications that may arise from such an implementation.

Via: The Verge, Axios