HEC Invites Applications for Joint Grant Program With French Institutions

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has opened applications for the 10th Phase of the PERIDOT Mobility grant program. From 16 August to 6 October 2023, Pakistani researchers can apply for this opportunity to collaborate with their French counterparts in joint research activities.

The PERIDOT program, part of the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) Program, aims to foster scientific and technological cooperation between higher education institutions and research laboratories in France and Pakistan.

Eligibility and Application Process

To be eligible, applicants must be regular faculty members of public or private higher education institutions and hold a PhD or equivalent degree.

Applicants can submit their joint research proposals online through the HEC’s portal. The process involves a merit-based, transparent, and competitive evaluation by independent experts from both France and Pakistan.

Research Areas and Funding

The mobility grant focuses on research in:

Sustainable Energy, Environment, Climate Change

Agriculture, Food Security, Health

Humanities and Social Sciences

Projects addressing social challenges related to environmental issues will receive strong encouragement.

The funding for the main research project will be shared equally by the HEC and its French counterpart. The grant will cover travel and living expenses for researchers involved in the projects visiting Pakistan and France.

Additional Information

The program aims to support the mobility of young researchers, especially doctoral students under the supervision of the principal investigator.

The host institution must have the necessary capacities to accommodate visiting fellows.

Applicants are required to upload the already developed joint application (submitted on the Campus France portal ) in the document section during the application process.

For more information and inquiries, interested individuals can contact the respective representatives from France and Pakistan.

In French universities: Director of International Relations in the concerned university.

In Pakistani universities: Director of HEC’s Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORICs), while for non-ORIC Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), Director Board of Advance Studies & Research of the university.