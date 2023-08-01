Indian Railway Constable Kills Four Including Three Muslims On Moving Train

An extremist constable of India’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has shot dead four people, including three Muslims, on a moving train near Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The killer, Chetan Kumar, has been arrested. According to Indian police, he killed a senior RPF official along with three Muslim passengers, namely Abdul Kader, Mohammad Hussain, and Asgar Kai.

The gruesome act occurred at around 3:00 (GMT) on a train traveling from Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Chetan first shot Tikaram Meena, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and after that, he killed three other passengers who were Muslims. The incident is alarming keeping in view the increasing persecution of minorities in India, which is supposed to be a secular state.

The incident took place while the train was passing the town of Palgar, 96 km away from Mumbai. The RSS-ideology-driven extremist pulled the emergency brake of the train and attempted to flee from the scene, India’s Western Railways said in a statement.

However, he was arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai. A top official of Western Raiwalys has confirmed that no argument happened between the victims and the attacker, which could have led to this attack.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which Chetan chanted, “If you want to stay in India, vote for Modi and Yogi.”

Viewer Discretion Advised: The following video contains scenes of a graphic and disturbing nature. It may not be suitable for all audiences.