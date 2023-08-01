Trent Rockets Sign Imad Wasim for a Limited Number of Games in The Hundred

Renowned Pakistani all-rounder, Imad Wasim has been signed by the Trent Rockets for the first three matches of the third edition of The Hundred.

The seasoned all-rounder will replace star Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, who recently withdrew from the 100-ball cricket tournament due to injury.

ALSO READ Pakistani Mountaineer Suffers Severe Frostbite and Injuries During K2 Expedition

The all-rounder will be available for three matches and will then be replaced by New Zealand leg spinner, Ish Sodhi, in the squad.

Ish Sodhi was all set to replace Rashid Khan, but the sudden absence of the T20 star adds to the woes of the tournament after losing several headliners.

Last week, the Manchester Originals signed emerging pacer, Zaman Khan, who is known for his different bowling action, for the upcoming third edition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket’s Big Guns Fail to Reach Consensus Over Domestic Format

During the draft ceremony, Welsh Fire had picked Shaheen Afridi to strengthen their bowling unit after a dismal season last year, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Welsh Fire had also picked Haris Rauf, who is part of the Shaheen Shah-led bowling attack for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, for the upcoming tournament.