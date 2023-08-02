Redmi Watch Active 3 Launched With Better Screen and Battery Life for $36

Xiaomi just made headlines with the global debut of the Redmi 12 5G smartphone. Alongside the new budget phone, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Watch 3 Active, adding to their wearable lineup. This new watch represents an upgrade from the six-month-old Watch 3 model, boasting a larger screen and an extended battery life.

The Redmi Watch Active 3 features a 1.83” LCD with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and an impressive peak brightness of 450 nits. The design includes a single button on the side, and the bottom of the watch houses the heart rate and SpO2 sensors for enhanced health monitoring capabilities.

The strap of the Redmi Watch 3 Active is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), a type of plastic material. Similarly, the watch’s body is also composed of plastic, though Redmi revealed that it has an NCVM coating, providing it with a metallic feel. This coating wasn’t disclosed during the event, but it adds a touch of sophistication.

Moreover, the watch maintains a high level of functionality, being 5ATM waterproof and supporting over 100 sports modes.

In terms of customization, the Redmi Watch 3 Active offers great versatility. It is available in three color options and offers more than 200 watch faces to choose from. Additionally, users can further personalize the watch with widgets, offering over 50 different combinations.

The watch is powered by a 289 mAh battery, capable of lasting up to 12 days with typical usage or 8 days with heavy use, as per official figures. Charging the wearable is convenient, using a magnetic charger that attaches to two pogo pins located on the back.

The White and Black options are priced at $36 in India, while the Olive Green variant costs an additional $6. It is unclear when Xiaomi plans to launch the wearable in Pakistan.