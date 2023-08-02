Sharjah Ruler Approves 2,000+ Scholarships for University Students

More than 2,000 university students in Sharjah are set to receive scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year, under a new initiative approved by its ruler, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

According to the details, 1,600 scholarships have been earmarked for students attending the University of Sharjah (UOS) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

An additional 305 scholarships have been granted to students at the University of Khor Fakkan (UOKH).

A standout part of this initiative is for 70 students from the city of Kalba. They will be given special scholarships to study at Kalba University (University of Sharjah).

Dr. Sheikh Sultan has also approved 100 scholarships for existing students of the University of Kalba, with the application process remaining open for those still keen to apply.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, the Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, announced the news on Sharjah Radio and TV’s “Direct Line” show.