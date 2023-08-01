Online Passport Renewal and Delivery System Goes Live in Lahore

The government has initiated the online passport renewal service from all the regional immigration and passport offices of Lahore.

This service offers free home delivery for an additional fee of Rs. 1,000, eliminating the need for an office visit, making passport renewal hassle-free for people who previously faced long lines and waiting times.

Citizens can follow this simple process to get their passports renewed online:

The applicant should visit the online portal of DG Immigration and Passport .

Fill in the first table with their personal information, such as full name, country, and email, and generate a password.

Verify their email by selecting the mobile operator and entering the mobile number to receive a one-time password (OTP).

They can then use the verification PIN code and the provided link to proceed further.

