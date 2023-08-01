Online Passport Renewal and Delivery System Goes Live in Lahore

The government has initiated the online passport renewal service from all the regional immigration and passport offices of Lahore.
This service offers free home delivery for an additional fee of Rs. 1,000, eliminating the need for an office visit, making passport renewal hassle-free for people who previously faced long lines and waiting times.
Citizens can follow this simple process to get their passports renewed online:
- The applicant should visit the online portal of DG Immigration and Passport.
- Fill in the first table with their personal information, such as full name, country, and email, and generate a password.
- Verify their email by selecting the mobile operator and entering the mobile number to receive a one-time password (OTP).
- They can then use the verification PIN code and the provided link to proceed further.
- Subsequently, they must log in to their email passport account.
- Begin the process for a new application, ticking all the necessary boxes and entering their ID number and passport expiry.
- On the Renewal application page, the applicant must enter their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and passport number, select the passport type, application process priority, number of pages required, and passport validity.
- On the same page, the applicant must add their picture, choose their country of residence, and select the passport office.
- After submitting all the required information, the applicant must proceed to provide their Permanent Address, including city, province, and postal code.
- In the application supporting documents, the applicant should upload a scanned copy or image of their CNIC, fingerprints, previous passport copy, parents’ CNIC, and Thumb impressions.
- Finally, the applicant must proceed with the payment, agree to the Terms and Conditions, fill out the Billing information with their card details, and submit the application.