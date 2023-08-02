Vivo V29 Launched With Ring Flash for Better Photos and Portraits

Vivo has officially launched the V29 in Europe, with plans to prioritize the European market initially. The company also indicated that Latin America would be the next region to receive the phone. While not confirmed, there is a possibility that India might get it in the future too.

Vivo is yet to reveal all of V29’s specifications and pricing, but we do have several key details thanks to the press release.

The key highlight of the V29 is its innovative Aura Light function. This is a 15.6mm diameter light ring positioned beneath the two large camera circles on the device, forming an island-like design. The Aura Light aims to significantly enhance Portrait Mode photography by creating a captivating “three-dimensional lighting effect.” It ensures even illumination from all angles, effectively eliminating facial shadows and dark areas.

As for specifications, the V29 boasts a 6.78-inch “1.5K” AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel density of 452 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, and it also supports 8 GB Extended RAM functionality.

With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the phone will be offered in two appealing color options: Peak Blue and Noble Black.

In terms of photography, the Vivo V29 features a 50 MP OIS main camera, ensuring stable and sharp images. On the front, it houses a 50 MP “HD” selfie camera with an expanded field of view and “precise autofocus” for high-quality self-portraits. The Aura Ring light helps this camera capture much brighter photos since its light-emitting area is 9 times larger than a standard flash.

To keep you connected throughout the day, the V29 comes with a 4,600 mAh battery, which can be rapidly charged with 80W wired charging, providing an impressive 1% to 50% charge in just 18 minutes. The phone also supports eSIM technology for added convenience.

We will be sure to share more details once they are revealed by Vivo.

