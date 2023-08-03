Punjab Announces Good News for Nurses Who Want to Work Outside Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 11:04 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, announced today that the Punjab government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has taken significant steps to facilitate overseas employment for nurses.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has worked diligently to remove any barriers that previously hindered nurses from seeking employment abroad.

ALSO READ

According to Dr. Jamal Nasir, the decision to process nurses’ applications for ex-Pakistan leave on an urgent basis was also made in response to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s directive. This move is expected to create opportunities for experienced nurses to work abroad while also benefiting the local healthcare system upon their return.

Additionally, the foreign remittances sent back by these nurses during their employment will serve as a valuable contribution to Pakistan’s national cause, as the country is in need of foreign exchange reserves.

To ensure a smooth process, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued comprehensive guidelines specifically designed to assist nurses, including in-charge nurses, head nurses, or any other equivalent designation ranging from BS-16 to BS-19, who wish to take ex-Pakistan leave for overseas employment.

It is essential that applicants be regular nurses, as these guidelines do not apply to nurses working on contract or ad hoc bases. Furthermore, applicants must have a valid employment offer letter from a foreign health facility to be eligible for this opportunity.

ALSO READ

In terms of the application process, the minister emphasized the importance of attaching the obtained visa with the leave application to expedite the process. Moreover, for those who are unable to provide the approved leave title from the District Accounts Office, the application will still be processed without delay, and the leave title can be submitted later.

To streamline the process, applications can be directly submitted at the facilitation center, HISDU, and the department commits to deciding on these applications within four working days from the date of submission, eliminating the need for forwarding from the immediate head of the institution where the nurse serves.

Dr. Jamal Nasir has directed the concerned deputy secretary to monitor the pending applications daily. Furthermore, in cases where a substitute nurse is required for a particular health facility, this should not be a reason for delaying the approval of the leave application.

Regarding any applicants under the PEEDA ACT, 2006, their cases will be examined and processed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the seriousness of the charges, in accordance with the established guidelines.

ProPK Staff

    • lens

    Russian Influencer Dies of Malnutrition After Living on Only Raw Fruits
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Sindh Government Initiates New Electric Bus Routes in Karachi
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    close
    >