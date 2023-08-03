UAE’s Leading University Introduces Robotics and Computer Science Programs

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi has introduced two new departments focusing on robotics and computer science, with four additional graduate programs in these fields.

The development comes as global demand for tech skills rises sharply. By 2030, the market value for robotics and computer science is expected to hit $225 billion and $140 billion, respectively.

The new departments will offer an integrated AI education. They will connect robotics and computer science with other areas like computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing.

The university is launching two-year master’s programs in computer science and robotics, each requiring a six-week internship. It is also introducing a four-year PhD program with a three-month internship.

MBZUAI’s President, Professor Eric Xing, stated that the new departments will improve the university’s commitment to research excellence and AI innovation.

The robotics department will focus on high-impact research, prioritizing robot learning and algorithms over hardware development. It will focus on areas such as deep learning, robot manipulation, and human-robot interaction.

The computer science department will explore foundational IT technologies, while also promoting entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Professor Timothy Baldwin, MBZUAI’s Acting Provost, emphasized that the new departments will offer the best academic programs. They are designed to prepare students for technological advancements in various fields.

Applications for these programs will open for the academic year 2024 starting from 1 September 2023.