Citizens Mock CDA’s “Cutting-Edge” Road Testing Technology

In his recent tweet, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal shared a video of a modern quality control test on one of the road projects in Islamabad.

According to the tweet, the test was being undertaken by a third party. It did not mention the name of the road that was undergoing the quality test.

Quality control test from third party of development projects being done. pic.twitter.com/N1x34PdvYg — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) August 2, 2023

While some appreciated the measure, most people criticized it. One of the commenters pointed out that the monsoon rains are the ultimate quality test, which many new roads have failed.

Another commenter stated that the roads usually sustain damage at the shoulders or near the green belt, whereas the van traveling with the laser beam test equipment is only driving in the middle of the road.

Recently, the civic agency was, once again, subjected to criticism after a road along the newly-constructed bridge in Islamabad’s G-10/4 sector could not withstand even the first monsoon rain spell.

اسلام آباد کے جی ٹین فور I&t سینٹر میں بننے والے 8 کروڑ کے پل کیساتھ سڑک پہلی مون سون کی بارش بھی برداشت نہیں کر سکی۔۔۔ پہلی مون سون کی بارش کے بعد پل کے ساتھ سڑک تباہی کے المناک عبرتناک مناظر پیش کر رہی ہے۔۔۔ حال ہی میں مکمل ہونے والے اس پل اور لنک روڈ میں کیا ڈنڈی ماری گئی؟ ہے… pic.twitter.com/azd61bNTeV — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) July 31, 2023

The bridge and the accompanying road were constructed recently for Rs. 80 million. The heavy monsoon rainfall resulted in the adjacent road crumbling at the shoulders.

Social media users have expressed their anger with the civic agency for the poor construction work. They have pointed out that due to the lack of street lights, the road is prone to life-threatening accidents. One of the shoulders has been completely destroyed, leaving a blind ditch on the side of the road.