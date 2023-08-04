AirSial Announces Flights to Another Saudi Arabian City

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 5:28 pm

AirSial, one of the leading airlines in Pakistan, has revealed plans to launch flights to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as reported by ARY News.

The airline’s CEO, Ameen Ahsan, revealed that two weekly flights will be flying to Dammam from Islamabad and Lahore.

AirSial initially started operating in Saudi Arabia in March to offer travel options to Umrah pilgrims.

The first flight, packed with 160 travelers, took off for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Speaking to ARY News, AirSial’s Chairman, Fazal Jilani, mentioned the airline’s plans to operate eight weekly flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia. These flights will be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Jilani also shared future plans to add more routes from Karachi, Peshawar, and Sialkot to Jeddah in the airline’s second phase of operations. He disclosed that an Airbus A320 will be used for the Saudi Arabian routes.

He added that the airline plans to operate a total of 68 flights to Saudi Arabia every month.

Via ARY News

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


