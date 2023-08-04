Gerry’s is Opening Visa Tower in Islamabad as Record Number of Pakistanis Leave Country

Gerry’s Visa, a renowned visa-related service provider, is set to further enhance its services with the inauguration of a new office in Islamabad.

According to ProPakistani sources, Gerry’s latest establishment will be located in the upscale F-10 sector of the city.

Recognized for its comprehensive visa processing solutions, attestation services, medical facilities, travel insurance, and personalized assistance, Gerry’s Visa has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

With a dedicated team of over 400 professionals stationed across various locations in the country, Gerry’s has been a go-to choice for travelers seeking seamless visa facilitation.

The new office in Islamabad is a testament to Gerry’s commitment to convenience and accessibility. By expanding its reach to the F-10 sector, Gerry’s aims to cater to a diverse clientele, providing top-notch visa services right at the heart of the capital city.

Gerry’s Visa has been instrumental in helping travelers secure visas for more than 50 countries, offering a one-stop solution for all their visa-related needs. The organization’s dedication to excellence and efficiency has earned it a reputation that extends beyond borders.

This strategic expansion comes at a time when an increasing number of citizens are turning to Gerry’s Visa for their expert services, seeking better opportunities and improved quality of life abroad. The surge in demand has been accompanied by some challenges, such as difficulty in securing appointments due to the high volume of pending visa applications at Gerry’s.

Recent data underscores the growing trend of Pakistanis seeking greener pastures overseas. From the start of 2022 to June 2023, a staggering 1.23 million Pakistanis have left the country in pursuit of better opportunities and improved living standards.

In 2022 alone, the number of Pakistanis emigrating reached 832,339, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down, with 395,166 individuals departing in the first half of 2023.