FIA Arrests Man for Threatening German Embassy After Visa Rejection

The Counter Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man, identified as Adnan Sabir, for attempting to force the German Embassy into approving his visa request.

Last year, he was allegedly involved in sending a threatening email to the German Embassy. The email contained a visa request and threats when his application was rejected.

Trying to escape the law, Sabir went into hiding after sending the threatening email. However, he could not evade the authorities for long.

With the help of modern tracking techniques, the police managed to locate him using his smartphone’s location.

Upon his arrest, Sabir, a Sialkot resident, was found with several confidential documents. Considering the seriousness of his actions and the potential impact they could have triggered, a case has now been filed against him under the Cyber Terrorism Act.

In separate news, FIA seized non-custom paid Iranian tiles from the outskirts of Gujranwala.

According to details, FIA registered an FIR against a Customs official, the tile store owner, under the Customs Act, 1969 on the allegation that the incriminated official was allegedly involved in teaming up with the smugglers.

Reportedly, FIA also plans to investigate the possible collusion of other senior Customs officials in alleged smuggling.

As per the FIR, FIA received information that a person was carrying smuggled tiles on a vehicle from Quetta to Gujranwala that were to be supplied to different warehouses near the Gujranwala bypass.