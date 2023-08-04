UAE Govt Honors Leading Pakistani Journalist 

Syed Mudassar Khushnood, a Pakistani journalist based in Dubai and recognized as a compelling voice for Pakistan overseas, has been awarded a 10-year golden visa by the UAE government.

Khushnood attributes this achievement to the friendly ties between Pakistan and the UAE. The Golden Visa is in recognition of his exceptional journalistic contributions.

Khushnood is the first journalist from a Pakistani news channel to be awarded the Golden Visa, which comes coupled with Dubai Immigration’s highest honor.

He marks this as another milestone for Pakistan, particularly for those in the journalism field who have been serving in the UAE over the last two decades.

Wherever the Pakistani community encountered issues, Khushnood amplified their voice. Presently affiliated with a private channel in Pakistan, he has covered a diverse range of subjects and events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020, sports events, showbiz activities, business highs and lows, airshows, and the latest from passenger planes in Dubai Airshow.

He has led coverage on topics from warships, the real estate sector, tourism, educational institutions, social services, peace and tolerance initiatives, to the UAE space mission, raising awareness of UAE laws at every step.

His purview includes Pakistani politics, Elon Musk’s visit to Dubai, Salman Khan or “Swing Ka Sultan” Wasim Akram, the largest film festival in the world, IIFA, and the premier sports event, FIFA.

Khushnood consistently provides prompt and exclusive news from the UAE, whether it pertains to the activities of the Royal Families of the UAE, the strengthening of deep ties between the UAE and Pakistan, an increase in investor confidence, or workers’ rights. His forward-thinking approach is evident in his discussions on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and advanced AI.

In recognition of these unparalleled services, he was conferred with Dubai Immigration’s Destiny Award 2023. He is the first journalist associated with a Pakistani news channel to receive this prestigious award, presented by His Excellency Major General Obaid Mohair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai.

During the occasion, Khushnood expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for this honor, attributing his success to his parents’ prayers.

He also thanked the Emirati leadership, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the rest of the leadership and authorities for this recognition.

He further emphasized that the UAE, a country that prioritizes merit, is one of the most developed countries globally.

Apart from these recognitions, Khushnood has received multiple awards from several European countries, including the United States, Britain, and Australia, for his commendable journalistic services.

His exclusive interviews with international political and social figures, sports personalities, and showbiz celebrities visiting Dubai have become a signature feature of his work.