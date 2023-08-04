Pakistan Vs. South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Live Streaming and Match Time

Pakistan will lock horns with South Korea in their second match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today.

The Men in Green lost their first encounter to Malaysia by 3-1. Despite showing promise early on, the Pakistan team showed their inexperience as they let in three easy goals.

South Korea, on the other hand, won their opening match of the tournament 2-1 against Japan. The team will be upbeat ahead of their important clash against Pakistan.

As for the Men in Green, the match will present yet another opportunity to get their act together and make their mark again on the world stage.

Pakistan Squad

Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c) Akmal Hussain Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan Mohammad Abdullah Mohammad Sufyan Khan Ehtsham Aslam Osama Bashir Aqeel Ahmed Arshad Liaquat Mohammad Imad Abdul Hanan Shahid Zakaria Hayat Rana Abdul Waheed (vc) Roman Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob Mohammad Shahzaib Khan Afraz Abdul Rahman

Match Timings

The clash will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai with the game commencing at 3:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. South Korea 04 August 2023 3:30 PM Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs South Korea will be available for Pakistani fans on PTV Sports while the official app of Watch Hockey will also live stream the clash.