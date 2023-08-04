Pakistani Apps Hit 4 Billion Downloads Globally in 2022

Pakistani app developers advanced to 16th place in 2023 from their previous 27th position in 2018, according to Google. Apps created in Pakistan were downloaded four billion times last year.

The first half of the current fiscal year saw Pakistan’s IT exports rise by 2% to $1.3 billion. Research conducted by Arif Habib, a prominent Pakistani investment banking and securities firm, revealed that these IT exports made up 38% of the nation’s total service exports.

Google reported that in 2022, 65 apps from 24 Pakistani developers secured the top 10 spots in the gaming and apps categories on both the Play Store and App Store.

The tech giant noted that last year, Pakistani apps were downloaded four billion times worldwide. This corresponds to a yearly growth rate of 30% from 2018 to 2022.

Google recently organized the largest in-person apps and games event in Lahore. The event brought together over 500 developers and industry leaders.

To further support Pakistani developers in tapping into digital opportunities, Google plans to expand its support of the local apps industry.

The tech company will host events like Think Apps in order to share insights and trends from global experts to local developers, Google remarked.

Think Apps follows a series of similar events – Think Games and Gaming Growth Lab – which were introduced for the first time in Pakistan by the US tech giant last year.

Google collaborated with over 1,600 developers and helped promote 50 early-stage gaming studios to compete globally.

Google also facilitated over 5,000 Cloud developers and more than 3,000 Android developers to enhance their skills through community-led programs like Cloud Seekho S5 and Android Seekho S2.

Google’s Director for Pakistan, Farhan S. Qureshi, is optimistic about the country’s potential in shaping the future of the global app economy.

Expressing his confidence, Qureshi stated that Think Apps 2023 will empower more local talent to create fantastic games and apps.

The event is expected to accelerate their growth and expand their global presence using Google’s AI-powered solutions.